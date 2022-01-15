Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00210695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045105 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.66 or 0.00474276 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00078777 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

