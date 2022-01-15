Spell Token (SPELL) Reaches One Day Volume of $51.81 Million

Spell Token (CURRENCY:SPELL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Spell Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $51.81 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Spell Token

Spell Token (CRYPTO:SPELL) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 80,276,326,818 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Spell Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

