Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

SPRO stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $426.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.54. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $114,650.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

