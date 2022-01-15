Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post $154.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.24 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $128.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $599.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $608.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $658.62 million, with estimates ranging from $615.50 million to $697.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after purchasing an additional 463,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,485,000 after purchasing an additional 146,729 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 224,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,246. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

