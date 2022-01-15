Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

