Stafi Market Capitalization Achieves $12.03 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Stafi has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $12.03 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stafi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00213869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.08 or 0.00468295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00079720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.