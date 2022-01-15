STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

