Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $209.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $209.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.58.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $192.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average is $190.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $168.77 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.