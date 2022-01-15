State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLB. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

