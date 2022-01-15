State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $453,899,000 after buying an additional 44,050 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,685,000 after buying an additional 50,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,607 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $64,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IART. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

