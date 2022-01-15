State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,232,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after buying an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,025,000 after buying an additional 199,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.