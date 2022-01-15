State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,492 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FOX by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,285 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 9,364.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 779,022 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in FOX by 207.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 368,962 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at $10,661,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in FOX by 79.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 274,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

