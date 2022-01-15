Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,017,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:STMH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 131,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,601. Stem has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

