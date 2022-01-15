Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STVN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €17.17 ($19.51) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($33.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €22.09.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The business had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €211.79 million. Research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $20,624,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

