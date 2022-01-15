Stifel Nicolaus Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$10.75

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

