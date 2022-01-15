Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.80.

Sika stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. Sika has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

