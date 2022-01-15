STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $48.63

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.63, but opened at $50.56. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $51.16, with a volume of 71,808 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

