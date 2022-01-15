Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Las Vegas Sands Call Options (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 134,718 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 134% compared to the typical daily volume of 57,572 call options.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $42.99 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 10,924.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.