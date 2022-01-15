Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 193.4% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter worth $92,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of EDI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. 45,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,991. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

