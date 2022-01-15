Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

