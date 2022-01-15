SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 13.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 66.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 124,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

