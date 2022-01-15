SuperFarm Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002586 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $454.50 million and approximately $28.55 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009347 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000206 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015729 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars.

