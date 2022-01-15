SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 328,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 223,887 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 281,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 170,996 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $935,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

