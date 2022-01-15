Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,948,000 after buying an additional 149,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 122,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRB opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

