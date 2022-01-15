Swiss National Bank Has $10.31 Million Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.