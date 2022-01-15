Swiss National Bank Has $10.47 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Premier were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

PINC stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

