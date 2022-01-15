Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,600 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,930 shares of company stock valued at $182,262. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.