Swiss National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Watts Water Technologies worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $596,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 18.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $187.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.47 and a 200 day moving average of $175.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

