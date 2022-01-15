Swiss National Bank Purchases 600 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OneMain were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OneMain by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF opened at $54.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

