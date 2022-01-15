Syscoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $778.92 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $778.92 million and approximately $45.33 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00342207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000871 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 631,249,099 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

