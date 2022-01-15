Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.76.

NYSE TSM opened at $140.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.35. The company has a market capitalization of $729.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

