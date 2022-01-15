Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.29.

Shares of TTWO opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

