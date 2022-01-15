Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.02.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$4.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618 over the last 90 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.