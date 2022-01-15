Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,730 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

