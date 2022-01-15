Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,720 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,269 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.36% of Tapestry worth $37,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $200,112,000 after acquiring an additional 343,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Shares of TPR opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

