Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.29.

Shares of TGT opened at $221.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

