Target Global Acquisition I Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 18th (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Target Global Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:TGAAU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 18th. Target Global Acquisition I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Target Global Acquisition I stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

