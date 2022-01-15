TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 675,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,408 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.25 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.