TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 86,428 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXE shares. TD Securities cut their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

