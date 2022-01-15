TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.08 Million Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,413 shares of company stock valued at $12,689,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

