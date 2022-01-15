TD Asset Management Inc. Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after buying an additional 140,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

VSTO opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

