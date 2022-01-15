TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,971 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $6,709,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $121,245,000.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $215.64 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.63.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNDY. upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.17.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

