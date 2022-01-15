Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,627 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $768,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 403,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,234,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Shares of APD stock opened at $291.35 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.09. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

