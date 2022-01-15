Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 485,902 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,098 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 485,902 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $9,791,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270,972 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

