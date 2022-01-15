Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,936 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of ModivCare worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

MODV stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

