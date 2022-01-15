Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 88,670 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,670 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 307.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool stock opened at $217.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.20 and its 200 day moving average is $220.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $180.44 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

