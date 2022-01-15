TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,672 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of TechTarget worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.87 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,729 shares of company stock worth $13,776,066 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

