Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Down 67.6% in December

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Shares of Tecogen stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million.

About Tecogen

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.