Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 263,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,742,871 shares.The stock last traded at $11.44 and had previously closed at $11.41.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ERIC shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.31.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at $505,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
