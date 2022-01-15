Tempur Sealy International, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of TPX opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

